Dogs attack Grand Island man sending him to the hospital

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in an Omaha hospital after a dog attack Saturday. According to officials, the two dogs will be euthanized following the attack.

Animal Control said it happened near Howard Court and West State Street.

The man’s family confirmed his identity as Dennis Dondlinger.

Dondlinger is now at Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Although he suffered a broken leg, his condition is stable.

Dondlinger is one of three people injured by the dogs on Saturday, his injuries being the most severe. Animal control said the dogs had previously been deemed potentially dangerous by the city earlier this year due to an incident where they injured another dog.

The case is still under investigation, but Animal Control said the owners will be held responsible.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.