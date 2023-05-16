Dogs attack Grand Island man sending him to the hospital

A Grand Island man is in an Omaha hospital after a dog attack Saturday, and two dogs will be...
A Grand Island man is in an Omaha hospital after a dog attack Saturday, and two dogs will be euthanized following the attack.
By Kasey Mintz
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in an Omaha hospital after a dog attack Saturday. According to officials, the two dogs will be euthanized following the attack.

Animal Control said it happened near Howard Court and West State Street.

The man’s family confirmed his identity as Dennis Dondlinger.

Dondlinger is now at Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Although he suffered a broken leg, his condition is stable.

Dondlinger is one of three people injured by the dogs on Saturday, his injuries being the most severe. Animal control said the dogs had previously been deemed potentially dangerous by the city earlier this year due to an incident where they injured another dog.

The case is still under investigation, but Animal Control said the owners will be held responsible.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man assaulted first responders in casino parking lot, Lincoln Police say
Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Driver in critical condition following crash with semi in southeast Lincoln
A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash
A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the...
Grand Island woman accused of attempted murder of infant
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

When you really want a Runza and that Runza happens to send 10% of proceeds to the Team Jack...
10% of sales from 68 Runza Restaurants go to Team Jack Tuesday
5-Day Outlook
Wednesday will be warmer...with little wind and lots of sun
Friday, May 12th, 2023 Tornado Warnings
Tornado survey information from Friday, May 12
The community will be able to drop off any nonperishable food items and monetary donations to...
92.9 The Eagle to hold 22nd Annual Combat Hunger Event
A grassroots effort to save the crumbling Virginia birthplace of Pulitzer Prize-winning author...
Effort to save crumbling Willa Cather birthplace appears to have succeeded