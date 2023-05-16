IRS considers free tax filing

The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction Act.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is considering its own free tax-filing system.

This week, the Internal Revenue Service is set to release a report on a feasibility study it conducted on the issue.

It looked at whether the IRS could create a service to prepare and submit taxes directly to the government at no cost.

The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction Act.

But it is facing backlash from business groups, who fear this would diminish companies like H&R Block and TurboTax.

Republicans also argue the plan would give even more power to the IRS against ordinary taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Driver in critical condition following crash with semi in southeast Lincoln
Man assaulted first responders in casino parking lot, Lincoln Police say
A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the...
Grand Island woman accused of attempted murder of infant
Two dog bars are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to...
Dog bar to open in Lincoln’s Telegraph District
Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
‘Serial peeper’ faces increased charges, bond following latest arrest

Latest News

A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
Marijuana use in first trimester may harm embryo, study says
CHS has seen an uptick in dogs at the shelter, the highest number since 2011.
Capital humane society
FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!