Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.(Fresno Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – While most people spend Mother’s Day having brunch or dinner together, one mother and son in California spent the day street racing illegally, police said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on two vehicles racing on Shaw Avenue, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Both vehicles were clocked at traveling more than 80 mph, traveling side by side, dangerously weaving around other vehicles in the road, police said.

When officers pulled the vehicles over, they found that the drivers were mother and son.

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.

Their identities were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man assaulted first responders in casino parking lot, Lincoln Police say
Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Driver in critical condition following crash with semi in southeast Lincoln
A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the...
Grand Island woman accused of attempted murder of infant
A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash
Two dog bars are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to...
Dog bar to open in Lincoln’s Telegraph District

Latest News

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden re-evaluating trip abroad adding urgency ahead to debt ceiling meeting at White House
Perrigo Company recalled Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible contamination.
Recalled Gerber baby formula sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Tesla lawyers want court to reconsider Musk tweet deemed ‘threat’ amid labor dispute