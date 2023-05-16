Nancy Crist retires after 22 years with Lincoln Fire and Rescue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last five years, when there’s been a serious fire or significant emergency here in the Capital City, people heard from Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s public information officer Nancy Crist, but that is ending Monday because she’s retiring.

As she was packing up her office and tying up loose ends, Crist said she’s proud of the work she’s done for LFR. She originally started as a firefighter working her way up to administrative roles, and on her last day she got to perform a special aspect of her job.

Clad in her honor guard uniform, Fire Captain Crist helped present the colors on Monday for the swearing-in ceremony of the mayor and city council members who are beginning their new terms, Crist’s final duty for LFR.

“It seemed appropriate for me to kind of go out my last event official event,” Crist said.

Crist joined LFR back in 2001 when she was hired as a firefighter. Before that, she was the first female on the Pickrell Volunteer Fire Department. From there, she decided to go to paramedic school, eventually ending up in Lincoln.

“I came to work with a mission to serve the community,” Crist said. “And I think I did that. You know, we went on a lot of calls, and I took care of a lot of really sick people.”

Over the course of her 22 years with LFR, Crist held the titles of firefighter, paramedic, PIO and fire captain. Ironically, her career as PIO ended up tying in with a previous dream of hers.

“I didn’t grow up thinking, I want to be a firefighter. I wanted to be a news anchor, you know, I was gonna be on CNN, I was gonna be, you know, the next big thing,” Crist said. “Then I had the opportunity to move into this public information officer job five years ago, I kind of jumped at the chance because I actually have a degree in communications.”

She said she made the decision to retire about two months ago wanting to focus on her family.

“As firefighters, we miss birthdays, and Christmases and thanksgivings, and other important things in our children’s lives, and in our grandchildren’s lives,” Crist said. “And so now I can put all of that energy to putting them first in every aspect.”

Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird proclaimed today as ‘Nancy Crist Day’, which Crist said came as a total surprise and that it means a lot to her. As far as who will be taking over for Crist, she said firefighter MJ Lierman has been selected by Fire Chief Dave Engler.

