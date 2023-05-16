National Weather Service confirms 24 tornadoes from Friday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National Weather Service has confirmed 24 tornadoes from severe weather that impacted the state on Friday. Eight of the 24 were rated EF-U, meaning that no damage was observed from the tornado, so therefore no wind speed could be estimated from that tornado. The remaining 16 included 2 EF-0 tornadoes, 10 EF-1 tornadoes, and 4 EF-2 tornadoes.

Tornado totals from Friday, May 12th, 2023
You can see tracks of all 24 tornadoes in the image gallery below.

NWS offices across the state issued a total of 50 tornado warnings on Friday, which is a single day record according to data from Daryl Herzmann and the IEM. Through the first half of May, a total of 64 tornado warnings have been issued across the state - the most since May of 2004, when 131 tornado warnings were issued for the entire month.

Friday, May 12th, 2023 Tornado Warnings
Confirmed tornadoes across Nebraska from Friday, May 12th.
For complete information regarding Friday’s severe weather and an even more detailed look at tornado reports, you can find them at the local NWS offices in Omaha, Hastings, and North Platte.

