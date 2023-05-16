NSAA State Baseball Highlights & Scores (Tues, May 16)

Nebraska State Baseball: Beatrice vs. Omaha Gross
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Baseball Tournament continued in Omaha on Wednesday. All match-ups were elimination games, which narrows the field in Class A, B, and C. The State Finals are scheduled for Friday at Tal Anderson Field.

Here are the scores from Wednesday’s games at the NSAA State Baseball Tournament:

Class A

Grand Island 10, Creighton Prep 0

Class B

Omaha Gross 5, Beatrice 2

Class C

Platteview 12, Omaha Concordia/Brownell-Talbot/Omaha Christian 1

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

