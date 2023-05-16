NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash

A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of 70th Street. The avocados were subsequently spilled everywhere.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tow Companies, a volunteer fire department, and the Nebraska State Patrol all had quite a cleanup Monday night on I-80 after a semi crashed.

According to NSP, the tractor trailer was hauling a load of avocados when it lost control sometime after 8 p.m. and went into a ditch on the north side of the interstate, just east of the 70th Street bridge on the north side of Lincoln.

Troopers say the avocados were subsequently spilled all over the roadway as a result. NDOT reports the I-80 was down to one lane while the cleanup process began, which required help from volunteer firefighters with Waverly Fire & Rescue.

The stretch of interstate soon was up to two lanes open around 11 p.m., with the final lane back open around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The entire cleanup, avocados and everything else, took hours to complete, with NSP finally leaving the scene in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Driver in critical condition following crash with semi in southeast Lincoln
Man assaulted first responders in casino parking lot, Lincoln Police say
A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the...
Grand Island woman accused of attempted murder of infant
Two dog bars are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to...
Dog bar to open in Lincoln’s Telegraph District
Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
‘Serial peeper’ faces increased charges, bond following latest arrest

Latest News

Warmer temperatures Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Warmer with more sunshine
A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
Avocado Cleanup on I-80 on the north side of Lincoln
The Sowers Club of Lincoln is warning others its name is being tarnished in a phone scam.
Sowers Club of Lincoln name hijacked by scammers
Nancy Crist retires on Monday after 22 years with Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
Nancy Crist retires after 22 years with Lincoln Fire and Rescue