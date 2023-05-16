Reba McEntire to replace Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall...
Reba McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Voice” torch is being passed from one country legend to another.

Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as coach in the next season of NBC’s singing competition.

Shelton has been a coach since the first season in 2011, and McEntire was an advisor to his team that season.

She’s currently a “mega mentor” on season 23, lending advice to competing artists.

Shelton announced in October this will be his last season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement announcing his departure. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me.

McEntire makes her debut as a full-time coach in the fall, alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Driver in critical condition following crash with semi in southeast Lincoln
Man assaulted first responders in casino parking lot, Lincoln Police say
A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the...
Grand Island woman accused of attempted murder of infant
Two dog bars are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to...
Dog bar to open in Lincoln’s Telegraph District
Joseph Reyna was arrested for the 11th time after he was caught peering into someone’s window...
‘Serial peeper’ faces increased charges, bond following latest arrest

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson’s rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
3 judges who chipped away abortion rights to hear federal abortion pill appeal
FILE - Wind turbines work at sunset on a wind farm near Del Rio, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 15,...
Biden administration announces nearly $11 billion for renewable energy in rural communities
Warmer temperatures Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Warmer with more sunshine