Shopping and Relaxation at Opela’s Outpost

STAPLETON, Neb. (KOLN) - Inside a former church building in Stapleton, you’ll find a store with antiques in the front, and a rental space in the back where you can relax and stay a while.

We caught up with the owner of Opela’s Outpost, Kristy Opela to talk about this unique business venture in western Nebraska. “My parents bought the building from the Assembly of God church,” Opela said. “They just had it for storage. Then my dad passed in 2016. My parents had gone to antique shows, and after he passed away, I thought mom might need something to do. We decided to fix up this building, and she now has an antique store here. My mom likes to collect glassware. We don’t have a lot of furniture, we do have some.” Along with many antiques and glassware items, Opela also says her mom has an impressive collection of marbles to show visitors and customers.

The interior of the old church is updated with a rustic charm. Fans on the ceiling look like windmills, and there is wood on the walls and floor, which creates a kind of barn-like feeling. Opela also operates a rental space in the back of the business for visitors. It’s not a bed and breakfast, but rather more of an apartment space. It offers a full kitchen and two separate bedrooms with queen beds. “It’s rustic, yet modern,” Opela said. “There’s a nice bathroom, dining area and full living area.” Visitors have been known to use the space for up to a month, or just for the weekend. “It’s nice to have around because we don’t have a hotel in Stapleton. However, word has gotten out that there are a couple of rental spaces like this in town. We help each other out. If someone is full, then we refer them to another local business.”

“When people drive down Highway 83, they like to pull in to see the community,” Opela said. “An antique store like this one is a good place to stop. There’s history in here. You can visit with us, and proprietors of any antique store usually will know a lot about the history of the area. Businesses like this one can help draw people in to town.”

If you’d like to know more, you can check out “Opela’s Outpost” on Facebook, and you can Google the business to find out more about it online. The first word in the business name is actually pronounced “Opal”, but is spelled “Opela”.

