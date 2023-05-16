Teen accused in March house party homicide back in Lincoln Police custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old Lincoln boy who was arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a high school party is now back in Lincoln and in police custody.

Kashuan McCree arrived last week from Michigan after investigating members of the Lincoln Police Department and U.S. Marshals took him into custody on April 6 in Detroit.

McCree is charged as an adult for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, and his bond has been set at $1 million.

Police believe McCree shot 18-year-old Damien Brave several times with a handgun inside a house at North 27th and Fair Streets on March 31.

Court documents reveal McCree and Brave interacted within minutes of Brave’s arrival to the home on North 27th Street and the two were reportedly talking about a bag that Brave had with him before the shooting.

Multiple witnesses say McCree then shot Brave multiple times before running off.

Brave arrived at Bryan Health West with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

McCree is due back in court on June 14.

Police said Brave previously attended both Lincoln High and Lincoln Southeast but had stopped attending school after last semester.

Police have set up a dedicated tipline for this investigation: 402-441-7333. People can also leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.