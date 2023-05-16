Wednesday will be warmer...with little wind and lots of sun
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Quiet and rather pleasant weather conditions expected Tuesday night-into-Wednesday...
High pressure building into the Central Plains will mean mostly clear skies and comfortably cool temperatures Tuesday night...with plenty of sunshine and warmer readings heading our way for Wednesday. An approaching cold front will scatter showers and thunderstorms across parts of northern and western Nebraska late Wednesday into Wednesday night...and as that front pushes east, precipitation chances will increase over eastern Nebraska on Thursday...with the rain chance perhaps lingering into early Friday morning for some. High pressure will then build back into the region for most of your weekend...with sunny skies and mild temperatures expected on Saturday...followed by warmer temperatures for your Sunday.
The severe weather threat is small over the coming days, but not zero...with “marginal” risks for parts of 10-11 Country at times.
Temperatures will “jump around” a bit...but highs will remain in the 70s and 80s for the most part, through the weekend...with the exception being Friday’s expected cooler readings. Lows through the period should hold in the 40s and 50s.
Heading into next week and beyond...temperatures look to continue to be on the warm side...and precipitation chances look slightly above average.
