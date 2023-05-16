Wednesday will be warmer...with little wind and lots of sun

5-Day Outlook
5-Day Outlook(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Quiet and rather pleasant weather conditions expected Tuesday night-into-Wednesday...

High pressure building into the Central Plains will mean mostly clear skies and comfortably cool temperatures Tuesday night...with plenty of sunshine and warmer readings heading our way for Wednesday. An approaching cold front will scatter showers and thunderstorms across parts of northern and western Nebraska late Wednesday into Wednesday night...and as that front pushes east, precipitation chances will increase over eastern Nebraska on Thursday...with the rain chance perhaps lingering into early Friday morning for some. High pressure will then build back into the region for most of your weekend...with sunny skies and mild temperatures expected on Saturday...followed by warmer temperatures for your Sunday.

Skycast - 8pm Tuesday
Skycast - 8pm Tuesday(KOLN)
Skycast - 8pm Wednesday
Skycast - 8pm Wednesday(KOLN)
Skycast - 8pm Thursday
Skycast - 8pm Thursday(KOLN)

The severe weather threat is small over the coming days, but not zero...with “marginal” risks for parts of 10-11 Country at times.

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday(KOLN)
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday(KOLN)
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday(KOLN)

Temperatures will “jump around” a bit...but highs will remain in the 70s and 80s for the most part, through the weekend...with the exception being Friday’s expected cooler readings. Lows through the period should hold in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)
Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

Heading into next week and beyond...temperatures look to continue to be on the warm side...and precipitation chances look slightly above average.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)
8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook
8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook(KOLN)
8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook
8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man assaulted first responders in casino parking lot, Lincoln Police say
Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 91st Street and Nebraska Parkway on Sunday.
Driver in critical condition following crash with semi in southeast Lincoln
A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash
A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the...
Grand Island woman accused of attempted murder of infant
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Warmer temperatures Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Warmer with more sunshine
Becoming mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon.
KOLN Weather Forecast
Cloudy start to the day with sunshine returning this afternoon.
Brad's Tuesday First Look Forecast
Tuesday & Wednesday Forecast
Tuesday & Wednesday Forecast