Aging Partners offers free Lincoln Saltdogs tickets to caregivers
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners are partnering up to provide local caregivers with free baseball tickets to enjoy a night at the ballpark this summer.
The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners only have a limited number of free Saltdogs reserved tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Local caregivers interested are encouraged to call Aging Partners at 402-441-7070 to confirm availability.
For the complete Lincoln Saltdogs schedule, visit Saltdogs.com.
