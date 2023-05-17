Aging Partners offers free Lincoln Saltdogs tickets to caregivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners are partnering up to provide local caregivers with free baseball tickets to enjoy a night at the ballpark this summer.

The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners only have a limited number of free Saltdogs reserved tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Local caregivers interested are encouraged to call Aging Partners at 402-441-7070 to confirm availability.

For the complete Lincoln Saltdogs schedule, visit Saltdogs.com.

