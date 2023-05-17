Blair murder suspect’s court appearance reveals more details about shooting near high school

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs man who turned himself in following a four-day manhunt exchanged gunfire with the man killed in the shooting, according to details shared in Washington County Court on Wednesday.

New details revealed in the court hearing detailed the events leading up to the shooting death of 34-year-old Jordan Ely on Friday.

Washington County Attorney M. Scott VanderSchaaf said Wednesday that 22-year-old Elijah Logan entered the home near Blair High School by force and confronted the mother of his child. Her brother, Ely, then appeared at the stairs and was shot numerous times in his body and head, resulting in his death.

He said Logan also shot the woman at least twice in her legs. Authorities said she was holding the infant at the time, but the child was not harmed.

Elijah Logan

Logan then fled the scene and was on the run for four days as authorities shared information with the public to aid in his capture. He turned himself in Monday.

VanderSchaaf said after Wednesday’s hearing that he couldn’t share further circumstances or details of the crime — including a possible motive — since he did not want to have any issues as they proceed with the case.

“It is unfortunate that we get reminders that senseless violence can happen at any point and time and in any community as it did ours,” VanderSchaaf said.

He also offered his condolences to the victims, whom he said were trying to stay clear of reports on the crime in order to “take this time to heal and try to understand if there is any understanding why these things happen.”

School officials deemed classes optional on the day of the shooting as the investigation continued at a nearby residence.

Police Chief Joseph Lager said Blair has always been a safe community, but “domestic violence knows no boundaries. Anything can happen anywhere, but it has been taken care of. The process will work itself out — however it works out. Blair will continue to be a safe community. "

Lager and VanderSchaaf credited law enforcement agencies from multiple agencies for the investigation and arrest.

In addition to first-degree murder, Logan is facing assault, firearms, burglary, and child-abuse charges. He was also in Pottawattamie County court last week for a domestic violence strangulation charge.

Logan was denied bond Wednesday and was advised he could incur the death penalty. VanderSchaaf has not yet made a determination on whether the seek the death penalty in this case.

