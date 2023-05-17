Ceremony held to honor local officers killed in the line of duty

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During National Police Week, a Peace Officers Memorial Day event was held in Lincoln Tuesday to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The ceremony was held at the LPD/LSO Law Enforcement Memorial, which was unveiled in the last few years, in front of the Justice and Law Enforcement Center near South 10th Street and Lincoln Mall.

The day and memorial honored the law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty in both Lincoln and Lancaster County.

The LPD officers listed on the memorial include:

Captain Charles Hall: Captain Charles Hall died on March 31, 1917 in a motor vehicle accident near 33rd and Adams Streets. Detective Hall and his driver, Frank Feeney, were in pursuit of a stolen auto at the time of the accident.

Special Duty Patrolman Marion Marshall: On September 7, 1932, Special Duty Patrolman Marshall observed a suspicious person on a bicycle in the alley west of South 16th Street between G and H Streets. Marshall drove around to block to investigate and encountered the subject. During the contact the subject pulled a gun and shot Marshall. Marshall was taken to the hospital where he passed away two days later, at the age of 35.

Officer Richard Leyden: On September 26, 1949, Officer Richard Leyden died of injuries suffered in a traffic accident on 16th Street between G and H Streets where his police motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

Detective Frank Soukup: Detective Lieutenant Frank Soukup and two other detectives went to 2413 P Street on a forgery investigation and encountered five suspects. During questioning one of the men produced a handgun and shot Lt. Soukup. The officers returned fire and killed the suspect. Lt. Soukup died on December 16, 1966.

Detective Paul Whitehead: Detective Paul Whitehead died on August 10, 1967 after he and Detective Paul Merritt stopped a suspicious car near 38th and O Streets. Unknown to the officers, the vehicle was occupied by three escapees from the Indiana State Prison. During the contact, one of the suspects produced a sawed off shotgun and shot Det. Whitehead. Det. Merritt returned fire and seriously wounded the suspect. The other men escaped but were captured later.

Officer George Welter: Officer George Welter died on February 9, 1968 after his police motorcycle collided with a vehicle as he responded with lights and siren to an emergency call.

Investigator Mario Herrera: On August 26, 2020, Investigator Herrera was helping serve an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in a homicide. As officers surrounded the house, the suspect and an accomplice fled the house through a window and the suspect fired multiple times at the officers. The suspect was later captured. One of the suspects bullets struck Investigator Herrera in the chest. Investigator Herrera fought for his life for 12 days until he succumbed to his injuries on September 7, 2020.

The LSO deputies include:

Deputy Sheriff Troy Bailey: On September 11, 2020, Deputy Sheriff Troy Bailey died after suffering a heart attack after serving a protection order with exclusion to a known convicted felon. Plans are in the works to add Bailey to the memorial.

Deputy Sheriff William Johnson: Deputy Sheriff William Johnson died on March 5, 1959 after suffering a heart attack following a prison transport at the county courthouse in Lincoln.

Sergeant Franklin Roy Furrer: On November 16, 1973, Sergeant Franklin Furrer died after suffering a heart attack two weeks earlier during a drug raid of a residence near Walton, Nebraska.

Deputy Sheriff Craig Dodge: Deputy Sheriff Craig Dodge was killed on March 14, 1987 during a confrontation with an armed assailant while on a domestic violence call in Hickman, Nebraska.

Members of the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and members in the academy were in attendance.

“We raise our hand to repeat an oath that puts the safety of others before our own. The weight of this profession can be heavy and difficult for others to understand what drives us each day to risk ourselves for a complete stranger,” LPD Chief Teresa Ewins said.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has also designated May 14-20 as National Police Week for the City of Lincoln.

