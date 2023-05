LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Track & Field Championships are happening May 17-20 at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Follow along to see coverage of local athletes from the 10/11 NOW Sports Team.

STATE CHAMP X 2



Jackson Kessler goes back-to-back as the Class A High Jump champion. The ⁦@PiusXtra⁩ senior cleared 6-feet, 8-inches for the title.



Coverage tonight on @1011_News! pic.twitter.com/WQBZ4cHvEs — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 17, 2023

STATE CHAMP + STATE MEET RECORD



Lincoln East’s Sam Cappos wins the shot put with a throw of 63 feet, 9.75 inches. His first attempt won it.



⁦@samcappos⁩ ⁦@EastSpartans⁩ pic.twitter.com/LThb1XlWqv — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 17, 2023

BACK TO BACK!



Aurora’s Carsten Starhr defends his title in the Class B Triple Jump



⁦@C_staehr15⁩ ⁦@AuroraHuskies⁩ pic.twitter.com/YKzhGEr9si — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 17, 2023

