Hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ to play at Omaha’s CHI Health Center
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A New Orleans-based hip-hop duo has announced a tour stop in Omaha this fall.
$uicideboy$ will perform at CHI Health Center on Saturday, September 30, as part of their annual Grey Day Tour. Opening acts will include Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez.
Ticket pre-sales will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. Sales will open to the general public Friday morning at 10 a.m.
