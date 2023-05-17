Hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ to play at Omaha’s CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A New Orleans-based hip-hop duo has announced a tour stop in Omaha this fall.

$uicideboy$ will perform at CHI Health Center on Saturday, September 30, as part of their annual Grey Day Tour. Opening acts will include Ghostemane, City Morgue, Sematary, and Ramirez.

Ticket pre-sales will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. Sales will open to the general public Friday morning at 10 a.m.

