K-9 officer dies after suffering a heat-related injury, sheriff’s office says

Kolt died after he suffered a heat-related injury, according to officials.
Kolt died after he suffered a heat-related injury, according to officials.(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A Wisconsin sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers after they said he died from a heat-related injury.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Sparta, Wisconsin, said K-9 officer Kolt died earlier this week several days after he was injured.

The sheriff’s office did not give details on how the May 10 injury happened.

According to the sheriff’s department, multiple life-saving treatments were attempted by veterinarians in the days following the injury. However, the 6-year-old Czech Shepherd died on Monday.

Kolt had reportedly been with the sheriff’s office since November 2018.

Officials said they “feel blessed by the service provided to the Sheriff’s Office and communities throughout Monroe County.”

An investigation is being conducted into Kolt’s death with assistance from other departments.

Officials said an unidentified Monroe County deputy was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Missing 65-year-old woman found safe
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs the repeal of 92 NAC 23 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Nebraska teachers no longer required by state to take skills test
Lincoln Police said 18-year-old Damien Brave was shot several times with a handgun inside this...
Teen accused in March house party homicide back in Lincoln Police custody

Latest News

FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are...
Man indicted in theft of ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners only have a limited number of free Saltdogs reserved...
Aging Partners offers free Lincoln Saltdogs tickets to caregivers
FILE - Police work near a damaged Home Depot truck, Nov. 1, 2017, after a motorist drove onto a...
Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences plus 260 years
Rain and thunderstorm activity is expected throughout the day for the 1011 region.
Thursday Forecast: Cold front brings scattered rain and storms
StarTran will be resuming full-service hours to 10 p.m. on all bus routes beginning Thursday,...
Lincoln StarTran to resume full-service hours