Lincoln StarTran to resume full-service hours

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - StarTran will be resuming full-service hours to 10 p.m. on all bus routes beginning Thursday, May 25.

The announcement comes after StarTran’s fixed-route, VanLNK on-demand, and paratransit services had been ending at 7 p.m. since August 2022 due to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

Additionally, StarTran also said the one-way fee for StarTran’s VanLNK on-demand service will increase from $5 to $8 beginning June 1.

Previously, StarTran offered $5 one-way on-demand rides since it began the service in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

“A service analysis showed in order to make this program sustainable, fares would need to increase. StarTran’s VanLNK service will continue to offer an affordable flat rate, which is a benefit to our riders and allows StarTran to continue to offer the service,” LTU Director Liz Elliott said.

Seasonal transit changes were also announced:

Beginning May 22, University of Nebraska-Lincoln bus routes will resume summer scheduling. Service on Routes 24 and 25 will run from 6:50 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a 20 minute cycle. Route 22 will not run.

Beginning May 26, Lincoln Public Schools booster routes will temporarily suspend service for the summer break. These routes will resume in August when students begin the 2023/2024 school year.

For more information on routes and schedules, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.