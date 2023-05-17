Motorcyclists share importance of mental health through Pony Express Ride
Riders will pick up letters throughout Nebraska between May 17-20
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week volunteer motorcyclists will continue the tradition of riding across Nebraska to help raise awareness about the importance of mental health.
During the 2023 annual Pony Express Ride that will take place from May 17 through May 20, riders will reenact the mail-delivery service of the historic Pony Express by picking up letters written by youth, their families, and other supporters about the importance of children’s mental health, their personal experiences, and their journey with mental health.
Pony Express Ride will finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with the riders delivering the letters to Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, DHHS Interim Director of Behavioral Health Tony Green, and DHHS Chief Operating Officer Larry Kahl.
“The mental health of our children should be considered just as important as their physical health,” Tony Green, Interim Director of the Division of Behavioral Health, said. “For the last 16 years, individuals from across our great state of Nebraska have gathered together to spread awareness about the importance of children’s mental health. It is a great honor to participate in this event and witness the power of our strong communities as they come together to raise awareness and support our kids, the future of Nebraska.”
Stops to pick up letters include:
Wednesday, May 17
- Kick-off at Cirrus House in Scottsbluff
Thursday, May 18
- Sidney
- Ogallala
- North Platte
- Gothenburg
- Kearney
Friday, May 19:
- Grand Island
- York
- Columbus
- Norfolk
- Fremont
Saturday, May 20:
- Omaha
- Pre-Rally at Lincoln Frontier Harley Davidson
- 1:30 pm: Arrive at Nebraska State Capitol Building, North Steps, to deliver letters. There will be activities for children and their family members, food, booths, and more as part of the celebration event.
If you or someone you know needs assistance, please reach out to:
- The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; call, text, or chat 988
- Your faith-based leader, your healthcare professional, or your student health center on campus.
- Nebraska Family Helpline – Any question, any time. (888) 866-8660
- Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258
- Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (oprime dos para Español) or text TalkWithUs to 66746.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
- National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
