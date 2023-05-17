Nebraska lawmakers to take up “home equity theft” as part of tax credit package

Nebraska lawmakers are once again considering ending the practice of home equity theft as part of a tax credit package.
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Geraldine Tyler moved into a retirement home a few years ago, she fell behind on her taxes.

She owed $2,300, plus interest and penalties. The county sold it -- and kept the $25,000 profit. Geraldine doesn’t understand why she didn’t get any of it.

Her Minnesota case was just heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kevin Fair owed $588 in back taxes for his Scottsbluff home after his wife fell ill. Private investors paid off three years of taxes plus interest, and can now sell it.

RELATED: Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity

It’s valued at $60,000 -- and under Nebraska law, the investors aren’t required to share the profits.

“They stand to make the money,” Fair told 6 News. “Lived there for 20 to 25 years, and I won’t get none of it.”

Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha proposed a bill that would end the practice in Nebraska. Investors would still get 14% interest on the back taxes and fees. But at the time of a sale, the original homeowner, under his bill, would get the profits.

Cavanaugh thought the bill was stalled until Tuesday when it was submitted with a package of other bills for consideration.

“The reason this is a bi-partisan issue is because it’s government overreach,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s taking people’s property without just compensation.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule this summer whether what’s called home equity theft violates the Constitution’s taking clause. Nebraska lawmakers may end the practice first.

This bill is among nearly 30 others part of LB727. Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood also shared the story of a family who fell behind on their taxes and lost their 80-acre farm this way to someone who bought out the tax lien. The private investors made $500,000 on the sale of the land.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in north central Nebraska Tuesday...
Pilot killed in plane crash in north central Nebraska
A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Missing 65-year-old woman found safe

Latest News

State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte speaks with Kathleen Kauth of Omaha on Thursday, April...
LB 574 advances to final round with Hansen’s amendment, combining gender-affirming care & abortion restrictions
Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
Sen. Ed Markey stands with activists who want to expand the Supreme Court
Bill to expand U.S. Supreme Court reintroduced in Congress
A Democratic senator has introduced a bill to stop so-called “judge shopping” in the federal...
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
Leirion Gaylor Baird gives her victory speech after being re-elected Lincoln's mayor.
Leirion Gaylor Baird re-elected Lincoln mayor