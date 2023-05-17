OPD: Armed person arrested near two Benson schools in north-central Omaha

Omaha Police arrested an armed man near Benson schools Tuesday afternoon.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old was arrested after several officers responded to a situation near Benson High School, which is located on the same property as Monroe Middle School.

Artayvion Whitcomb, 18, was booked on possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and resisting arrest.

According to Omaha Police, the OPD Gang Unit happened to be in the area at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday when they encountered a man who they believed they recognized as someone previously arrested on a firearm possession charge. Since there were schools nearby, the officers decided to investigate and initiated a police stop.

Artayvion Whitcomb
Artayvion Whitcomb(Omaha Police Department)

They reportedly found a firearm in his possession Tuesday, and took him into custody. Whitcomb was booked into Douglas County Corrections.

The schools were never placed in lockdown or lockout status, OPD told 6 News. The incident was resolved quickly.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Missing 65-year-old woman found safe
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs the repeal of 92 NAC 23 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Nebraska teachers no longer required by state to take skills test
Lincoln Police said 18-year-old Damien Brave was shot several times with a handgun inside this...
Teen accused in March house party homicide back in Lincoln Police custody

Latest News

Multiple vehicle crash at N 27th and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln. Traffic is moving, but some...
SCENE VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash at 27th and Capitol Parkway Wednesday afternoon
The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in north central Nebraska Tuesday...
Pilot killed in plane crash in north central Nebraska
The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners only have a limited number of free Saltdogs reserved...
Aging Partners offers free Lincoln Saltdogs tickets to caregivers
Rain and thunderstorm activity is expected throughout the day for the 1011 region.
Thursday Forecast: Cold front brings scattered rain and storms
StarTran will be resuming full-service hours to 10 p.m. on all bus routes beginning Thursday,...
Lincoln StarTran to resume full-service hours