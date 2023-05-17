Pilot killed in plane crash in north central Nebraska

The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in north central Nebraska Tuesday...
The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in north central Nebraska Tuesday afternoon.(The Holt County Independent)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS, Neb. (KOLN) - The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in north central Nebraska Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, the 1963 Cessna 172 went down in a pasture just northeast of Chambers, Neb. just after 1 p.m. The pilot, identified as 69-year-old Mark Gietzen of Wichita, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The aircraft had flown from Newton, Kan. and was on its way to North Dakota when it crashed for unknown reasons.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Missing 65-year-old woman found safe
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signs the repeal of 92 NAC 23 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Nebraska teachers no longer required by state to take skills test
Lincoln Police said 18-year-old Damien Brave was shot several times with a handgun inside this...
Teen accused in March house party homicide back in Lincoln Police custody

Latest News

Multiple vehicle crash at N 27th and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln. Traffic is moving, but some...
SCENE VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash at 27th and Capitol Parkway Wednesday afternoon
The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners only have a limited number of free Saltdogs reserved...
Aging Partners offers free Lincoln Saltdogs tickets to caregivers
Rain and thunderstorm activity is expected throughout the day for the 1011 region.
Thursday Forecast: Cold front brings scattered rain and storms
StarTran will be resuming full-service hours to 10 p.m. on all bus routes beginning Thursday,...
Lincoln StarTran to resume full-service hours