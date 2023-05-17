A sunny and warm Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure across Nebraska will allow for sunshine and warm temperatures Wednesday afternoon. This same area of high pressure will move to the southeast of Nebraska, which will give us a southerly breeze this afternoon. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible in western Nebraska late this afternoon and evening. A cold front will begin to move across Nebraska on Thursday triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures Friday, warmer and mainly dry for the weekend.

Mainly sunny and warm on Wednesday across the state. Highs in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Wind becoming southerly 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. A few late afternoon scattered thunderstorms in far western Nebraska.

Sunny and warm. (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and evening in western Nebraska.

Marginal risk of severe weather in western Nebraska. (KOLN)

A few scattered clouds tonight along with scattered thunderstorms in central and western Nebraska. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 50s with a south breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Not as cool Wednesday night. (KOLN)

Partly sunny skies on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. There will be a chance for a few morning showers and thunderstorms, but the best chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours for southern Nebraska. Highs will range from the upper 60s in northwest Nebraska to around 80 in southeast Nebraska.

A bit cooler on Thursday. (KOLN)

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. The weekend will be dry with a cool start on Saturday morning. Highs in the 70s on Saturday and back into the 80s on Sunday.

Best chance of rain will be on Thursday. The weekend will be dry and warm. (KOLN)

