Three Lincoln men sentenced for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations conspiracy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three Lincoln men were sentenced in federal court Tuesday morning following their guilty pleas to a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations conspiracy.

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced 21-year-old Edward Dean Williams was sentenced to 15 years in prison, 21-year-old Antonio Corell Shannon was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison, and 21-year-old Emmanuel Charles Kuot was sentenced to 10 years in prison. All three men will also serve a three-year term of supervised release once their prison sentences are completed.

All three men pleaded guilty to charges that allege they conspired to violate the racketeering laws of the United States. Williams plead guilty to the offense on Dec. 16, 2022, Shannon plead guilty on Dec. 15, 2022, and Kuot plead guilty on Jan. 11, 2023.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Williams, Shannon and Kuot were either a member or an associate of the Day One Brothers or “D1B” gang in Lincoln, which engaged in a pattern of racketeering activities, including acts involving murder or attempted murder, robbery, and the distribution of controlled substances.

The gang became the primary focus of an investigation revolving around an incident on March 26, 2018, when a group of D1B members and associates feuded with a rival gang and ended with a D1B member shooting and killing a rival member, U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Williams, Shannon and Kuot were each charged with committing acts in furtherance of the conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, all three men were alleged to have participated in a shooting that occurred on October 26, 2019, which targeted a rival gang member.

On the day of the incident, Williams, Shannon and Kuot were at a residence on Portia Street in Lincoln, a location in which the D1B gang considered under their control, and learned of a rival gang member who was in a nearby apartment building, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The three men used social media to attempt to lure him out of the apartment.

All three men approached the location on foot and Williams and Shannon were said to be carrying firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The three men then spotted a person near the apartment and Williams and Shannon each fired several shots in the direction of the apartment unit where they suspected the rival gang member was located. Some of the shots penetrated the apartment where people were inside, but nobody was injured.

FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said, “The three gang members sentenced today used violence to terrorize and exert control over Lincoln neighborhoods. The FBI is dedicated to disrupting and dismantling the most violent gangs in our community. The FBI’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force in Lincoln will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate, arrest, and apprehend gang members to make our neighborhoods safer.”

As part of Williams’ guilty plea, he also admitted to having assaulted people who he had suspected had cooperated with law enforcement and provided information about D1B members and associates on a few occasions. The gang would use such threats, intimidation, and violence to keep others in fear of the gang, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Shannon admitted to having used Snapchat and Facebook to advertise the sale of illegal drugs. The sales would often take place within a neighborhood that D1B viewed as under their control.

As part of Kuot’s guilty plea, he admitted to having also participated in an attempted robbery of a UNL fraternity member who was collecting an entry fee to a party in Lincoln, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

This case was primarily investigated by the Lincoln Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The United States Marshals also assisted with this case.

