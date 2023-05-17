Thursday Forecast: Cold front brings scattered rain and storms

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will sweep through the 1011 region on Thursday and bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front will move through the 1011 region on Thursday and cause rain and thunderstorms activity to develop along the boundary. No severe weather is expected at this time. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with scattered rain and thunderstorms possible through the area throughout the day. The better chance for rain and thunderstorm activity for southeastern areas come the afternoon to evening hours. High temperatures will be cooler than average for some while above average for others. Highs will be in the 70s for majority of the area.

Rain and thunderstorm activity is expected throughout the day for the 1011 region.
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the southeastern half of the state through the overnight hours but should mainly clear out by sunrise. Low temperatures will fall to the 40s to mid 50s.

Isolated to widely scattered rain activity possible through the night for the 1011 region.
Friday Morning Lows
Friday Morning Lows(KOLN)

On Friday, high pressure will build over the area behind the cold front. The high pressure will cause us to see mostly sunny skies, the cold front will cause the cooler temperatures. High temperatures will hangout below average in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

It’ll be coolest on Friday and then we are looking at temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the rest of the next 7 days. The best chance for rain will be on Thursday with some potential lingering into Friday morning.... with the next chance for rain holding off until next Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

