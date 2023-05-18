Air Quality Alerts in effect through Noon Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Smoke from western Canadian wildfires will impact the state and the region over at least the next 24 hours. Air Quality Alerts cover the entire state of Nebraska, as well as multiple other states across the central and northern Plains. Most of the smoke is aloft in the atmosphere and will lead to hazy skies and brightly colored sunrises and sunsets. Some of the smoke though is making its way to the surface, creating poor visibility and poor air quality conditions.

Air quality levels are expected to range from moderate to very unhealthy through the rest of Thursday and into the day on Friday. If you’re sensitive to particulates in the air, it would be a good idea to limit your time outside on Thursday and through the first half of Friday.

Models indicate a large plume of smoke will continue to drift south through the region over the next 24 hours. Northerly winds behind a passing cold front will continue to push the smoke through the region. It won’t be until we see a change in mid and upper level winds to change the direction of the smoke that we’ll see improvement.

For the latest information on smoke and wildfires, you can click this link. For the latest on current air quality levels, you can click on this link.

