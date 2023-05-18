Capital Humane Society offering adoption promotion on cats and kittens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society is offering an adoption promotion on cats and kittens starting Thursday to help reduce the amount of cats in their facilities.

CHS said both of their facilities are caring for a lot of cats and kittens at the moment and hope that with the help of the community and adopters, they can give them new homes.

The promotion goes through Sunday at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center and includes 50% reduced adoption fees for cats and kittens five months and older. License and rabies deposits may apply.

Pieloch Pet Adoption Center hours are:

Tuesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

To view all available cats and kittens, visit the Capital Humane Society website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.