Capital Humane Society offering adoption promotion on cats and kittens

The promotion is from May 18-21
Capital Humane Society cat adoption promotion from May 18 through May 21.
Capital Humane Society cat adoption promotion from May 18 through May 21.(Capital Humane Society)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society is offering an adoption promotion on cats and kittens starting Thursday to help reduce the amount of cats in their facilities.

CHS said both of their facilities are caring for a lot of cats and kittens at the moment and hope that with the help of the community and adopters, they can give them new homes.

The promotion goes through Sunday at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center and includes 50% reduced adoption fees for cats and kittens five months and older. License and rabies deposits may apply.

Pieloch Pet Adoption Center hours are:

  • Tuesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday through Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

To view all available cats and kittens, visit the Capital Humane Society website.

Details on Tails & Trails Pet Festival happening Sunday, May 21

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in north central Nebraska Tuesday...
Pilot killed in plane crash in north central Nebraska
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lincoln East wins the 3200M Relay in the 2023 NSAA State Track & Field Championships.
Highlights from the NSAA State Track & Field Championships (Wednesday, May 17)
LPD directs traffic at 27th & Capitol Parkway after a five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Three people hospitalized following five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Lincoln Airport and Red Way extends flight schedules and adds extra flights

Latest News

Drought Monitor from Thursday, May 18th, 2023.
Significant improvement in drought monitor but extreme & exceptional drought remain for eastern Nebraska
Drought Monitor Update (5/18/23)
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana logo
Medical marijuana advocates file petition to place issue on 2024 ballot
Advocates for medical marijuana announced plans Thursday to mount an initiative petition drive...
Effort to get medical marijuana on 2024 ballot