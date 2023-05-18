Don’t Panic Labs partners with People’s City Mission for their sixth Towel Drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Everyday there are so many things people take for granted and one of those items, that may not come to mind right away, is a towel.

For those staying at the People’s City Mission, chances are they may not have one when they walk in the doors. That’s where Lincoln-based software company, Don’t Panic Labs comes in. The company has partnered with the mission for the last six years to collect towels.

The company’s name comes from the sci-fi novel “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” In the book, it’s said, “A towel is the most massively used thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have.”

After making that connection, staff at Don’t Panic Labs came to the conclusion that the mission could always use some more.

”Not a lot of people think about towels, you know, you think about shoes or other everyday essentials, but the towels is something that we just kind of take for granted, but it’s something that people really need,” Guss Guill, marketing manager at Don’t Panic Labs said.

The goal is to collect 2,000 towels this year since the mission serves about 1,500 people each year.

Since 2017, when the towel drive began, many companies have jumped on board. This year, nine companies are publicly collecting towels. A few include; Allo, Good Life Fitness and Wax Buffalo.

