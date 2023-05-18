First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before

Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in new detail. (Source: Atlantic/Magellan)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in unprecedented detail and clarity, the companies behind a new documentary on the wreck said Thursday.

Using two remote operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks last summer in the North Atlantic mapping the whole shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner’s passengers such as shoes and watches were scattered.

Richard Parkinson, founder and chief executive of deep-sea exploration firm Magellan, estimated that the resulting data — including 715,000 images — is 10 times larger than any underwater 3D model ever attempted before.

“It’s an absolutely one-to-one digital copy, a ‘twin,’ of the Titanic in every detail,” said Anthony Geffen, head of documentary maker Atlantic Productions.

The Titanic was on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City when it hit an iceberg off Newfoundland in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912. The luxury ocean liner sank within hours, killing about 1,500 people.

The wreck, discovered in 1985, lies some 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) under the sea, about 435 miles (700 kilometers) off the coast of Canada.

Geffen says previous images of the Titanic were often limited by low light levels, and only allowed viewers to see one area of the wreck at a time. He said the new 3D model captures both the bow and stern section, which had separated upon sinking, in clear detail — including the serial number on the propeller.

Researchers have spent seven months rendering the large amount of data they gathered, and a documentary on the project is expected to come out next year. But beyond that, Geffen says he hopes the new technology will help researchers work out details of how the Titanic met its fate and allow people to interact with history in a fresh way.

“All our assumptions about how it sank, and a lot of the details of the Titanic comes from speculation, because there is no model that you can reconstruct, or work exact distances,” he said. “I’m excited because this quality of the scan will allow people in the future to walk through the Titanic themselves ... and see where the bridge was and everything else.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in north central Nebraska Tuesday...
Pilot killed in plane crash in north central Nebraska
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lincoln East wins the 3200M Relay in the 2023 NSAA State Track & Field Championships.
Highlights from the NSAA State Track & Field Championships (Wednesday, May 17)
A man was caught on security cameras stealing keys that were forgotten by the homeowner in...
Crime Stoppers: Man steals keys that homeowner forgot in front door
Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Lincoln Airport and Red Way extends flight schedules and adds extra flights

Latest News

All of Nebraska is under an air quality alert through 12 PM Friday.
Air Quality Alerts in effect through Noon Friday
Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a body in connection to the...
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court sides with Google, Twitter, but avoids ruling on their broad protections from lawsuits
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince
LPD directs traffic at 27th & Capitol Parkway after a five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Three people hospitalized following five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon