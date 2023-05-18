Huskers look to finish regular season strong, improve Big Ten seeding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three games are left on Nebraska’s regular season baseball schedule. The Huskers travel to Purdue for a series against the Boilermakers, which starts on Thursday.

“We like this situation,” junior infielder Max Anderson said. “Chance to get some payback. It won’t be a hard game to get excited about.”

In 2022, Nebraska was denied a berth into the Big Ten Tournament when Purdue canceled its season finale due to weather.

This spring, the Huskers have a spot clinched a spot in the conference tournament. Nebraska is playing for seeding while in West Lafayette. There is a chance, although slim, for the Huskers to win the conference’s regular season title. Nebraska enters its final series in fifth place in the Big Ten standings.

“Coming down the stretch, we’re going to have to do a lot of different things to win,” Anderson said.

The Big Ten Tournament runs May 23-28 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

