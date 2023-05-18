LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Omaha, you are encouraged to tour the former home of George and Sarah Joslyn, and experience the beauty you can find there both inside and out.

Joslyn Castle Executive Director Amy Richardson says there are so many features of the home that make it unique. We met with her in the conservatory portion of the home. “This conservatory was built in 1913,” Richardson said. “It was built for George and Sarah’s daughter’s wedding. It is a beautiful space that we are renovating right now, since the castle is 120 years old. This is a space that needs some attention because it is a special place. It was actually built after the castle was built.”

“George and Sarah Joslyn were great philanthropists,” Richardson said. “They came here to Omaha and George started a paper business that was basically the modern day Associated Press. They arrive here not with a lot of money, but were able to make a sizable fortune. They wanted to build the castle, provide money for philanthropy, and get people excited about moving to Omaha.” Richardson says the excitement around the castle helped bring large businesses to Omaha, as well as families. “It helped make it seem like this was a good place to grow, and a good place for business.”

There are many aspects of the home that stand out. “When you come visit the castle, you will see the beautiful wood in the music room where they entertained, had music and poetry readings,” Richardson said. “The grand entrance is masterful with the huge fireplace. Then you also see the conservatory right through the window and the stained glass windows. The dining room is spectacular. It is oval-shaped and that made it warm and inviting to guests. There are so many neat parts of the house that you can tell were special to the craftsmen and tradesmen who built the home. They put the interior of the house together in nine months which is amazing.”

The architecture of the home is Scottish Barronial, and it was done by John McDonald. “Come take a tour and share in the treasure we have in Omaha, and what it means for all of Nebraska.”

For more information, call (402) 595-2199 or go to joslyncastle.com

