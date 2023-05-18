Lincoln Airport and Red Way extends flight schedules and adds extra flights

By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport and Red Way announced they are extending their flight schedules until November 29 and including three new special dates to accommodate Husker fans and families.

The extensions and additions were included based on the feedback and requests from customers.

The three special dates include:

  • August 30 – Minneapolis to accommodate Husker football fans as they take on the Gophers
  • October 17 – Las Vegas to provide more options for fall break
  • October 17 – Orlando to provide more options for fall break

“This schedule extension and special additions are aimed at enhancing the convenience and connectivity for both leisure and business travelers, promoting economic growth and strengthening community ties” David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport Authority, said. “We are thrilled to have a company operating from the Lincoln Airport who embraces customer experience and community interactions as a core component to their business and we look forward to their continued success.”

On March 30, seven new nonstop destinations from Lincoln were announced. People are now able to catch a direct flight to Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Nashville (BNA), Austin (AUS), Atlanta (ATL), and Minneapolis (MSP) all from the Lincoln Airport.

Flights are now available to book on www.goflyred.com.

