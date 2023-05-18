Lincoln emergency room doctor discusses signs of a stroke

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the CDC, every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke, while every three minutes someone dies from one. The month of May is Stroke Awareness Month.

A stroke happens when a clot or rupture interrupts blood flow to the brain and without oxygen-rich blood, brain cells die. Strokes can impact anyone at anytime and at any age. Some risk factors for having a stroke include having high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and being overweight. But there are ways to lower your risk.

“Some things people can do to try to prevent a stroke include things your doctor tells you anyways,” Dr. Cook, Medical Director at the CHI Emergency Room said. “Exercise regularly, watch your cholesterol, watch your blood pressure and watch your salt intake.”

Dr. Cook also said if you do have any chronic conditions like heart disease or diabetes make sure that you’re taking care of those appropriately by working with your doctor.

Every second counts when it comes to getting emergency care for a stroke and doctors use an acronym to help people remember what to look for in a stroke. It’s called “B.E. F.A.S.T”

B = Balance is suddenly lost.

E = Eyes have a sudden change in vision.

F = Face droops or feels weak.

A = Arms or legs suddenly feel weak.

S = Speech sounds slurred or strange.

T = Time to call 911 to get help as soon as possible.

Getting to the hospital quickly will allow doctors to administer medications called clot busters that can only be given in the first four hours.

“Strokes are not something that if you develop those symptoms we want you to stay home and see if they go away,” Dr. Cook said. “We want you to come here so we can give you the best chance of full recovery.”

Recovery time varies for stroke patients but they will start a rehabilitation process to get patients back to living as normal as possible.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.