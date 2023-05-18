LPS students building low-income houses for nearly three decades

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost three decades now, Lincoln Northeast High School has played a role in adding more affordable housing to the capital city by having students help build them.

Wednesday, this year’s group got to share their hard work after spending a whole school year building a home, the only thing left is to choose the person to hand the keys to.

Twelve students in Northeast’s Residential Construction Program helped with everything from framing the house and installing siding, to applying insulation and painting walls.

For 29 years teacher Bob Freese has helped students build homes from the ground up. A program created out of humbler beginnings in the early days of his teaching career.

“When I started, we built a garden shed in somebody’s backyard,” Freese said. “Next year, we added a family room to a house.”

Students work alongside Freese, the Lincoln Housing Authority, and a contractor to get the house built by the time the school year is over.

Senior Caleb Hunt is one of those students. He said the class spent 90 minutes every school day working on the house near 51st and Gladstone Streets. Trading in a classroom for a job site.

“We basically built this up from a big hole in the ground. It took a lot of time and it was very fun,” Hunt said. “Knowing that it’s going to a family in need, it fulfills my wishes.”

The goal of the program is to provide an affordable home to a first-time home buyer.

Applicants take part in the Housing Authority’s programs and when they’re ready to buy a home of their own, they apply for it, and if approved can start off by leasing it until eventually being able to get a loan to buy it.

“We’re trying to get it under $200,000 for a brand new house, which is very affordable in today’s market,” said Chris Lamberty with the Lincoln Housing Authority.

Marjan Moshiri, who bought last year’s home, said the program gave her an opportunity she might not have had otherwise.

“I’m a homeowner right now. It’s my home,” Moshiri said. “I don’t want to move anymore. My kids, they can grow up here and they can get married and they can have the kids here and they can live in this home.”

According to Zillow, the average home in Lincoln goes for $269,000.

The Lincoln Housing Authority said this year’s homeowner has not been selected yet, they have it down to some finalists and they hope to have the home occupied within the next month.

