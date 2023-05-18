NSAA State Baseball Tournament Results (5/17)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday was a win-or-go-home day at the 2023 state baseball tournament.
Results:
Class A
Lincoln East defeated Elkhorn South 3 to 2.
East is the first team from Lincoln to advance to a Class A state title game since 2012.
Millard West defeated Grand Island 5 to 1.
Millard West and Lincoln East will play in the state title game, this Friday.
Class B
Skutt Catholic defeated Norris 4 to 2.
They will play again on Wednesday to determine who will go to the Class B championship against Elkorn North.
Class C
Malcolm defeated Platteview 7 to 6.
The Clippers will move on to the Class C championship on Friday.
They will play the winner of Wayne and Roncalli Catholic, who are slated to play Wednesday night.
