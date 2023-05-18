Polk man sentenced for threat to Lincoln drag show

Nicewonder is accused of terroristic threats in Lancaster County.
Nicewonder is accused of terroristic threats in Lancaster County.(Lancaster county detention center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Polk man has learned his fate in connection to a threat to an LGBTQ event in Lincoln.

Michael Nicewonder was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County District Court to 18 months with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services along with 18 months of post supervised release. He will get 159 days of credit for time served.

Nicewonder pleaded no contest to terroristic threats. Court records show he’s accused of sending a bomb threat to organizers of a drag show pageant in May 2022 at Das Haus in Lincoln.

A Facebook message saying “FYI: There is a planted bomb in the club there” was sent to one of the organizers. Another message read, “Lincoln PRIDE will be burned down. That community better watch out the weekend. The whole festival will die.” Court records indicate that Nicewonder sent the message after being denied entry into the pageant because he is a registered sex offender.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue searched the venue, but found no explosive device.

Another Facebook message directed at the Kearney PFLAG group read in part, “This group is a laugh. You’ve shunned away a man, a drag queen, from the community for being labeled as a sex offender....this community will be burned if you cannot accept all, including your own.”

A court affidavit also indicates that Nicewonder made a threat against the Hastings PRIDE parade which was held June 10, 2022.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in north central Nebraska Tuesday...
Pilot killed in plane crash in north central Nebraska
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lincoln East wins the 3200M Relay in the 2023 NSAA State Track & Field Championships.
Highlights from the NSAA State Track & Field Championships (Wednesday, May 17)
LPD directs traffic at 27th & Capitol Parkway after a five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Three people hospitalized following five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Lincoln Airport and Red Way extends flight schedules and adds extra flights

Latest News

Donation bins
Don’t Panic Labs partners with People’s City Mission for their sixth Towel Drive
Max Anderson Huskers baseball
Huskers look to finish regular season strong, improve Big Ten seeding
Easy summer style
AIR QUALITY ALERT
Where there’s smoke...