Significant improvement in drought monitor but extreme & exceptional drought remain for eastern Nebraska

Significant improvements in drought conditions for western Nebraska, with areas of extreme and exceptional drought for eastern and northeaster Nebraska.
By Bill Rentschler
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drought has been an ongoing issue across the state and the region over the past year, but recent heavy rains across central and western Nebraska have at least made a decent dent in the drought conditions. According to last week’s drought monitor, nearly 50% of the state was under extreme drought or worse with just a tiny fraction, 0.53%, with no drought conditions. The worst of the drought conditions were centered across the northeast, where exceptional drought conditions were observed across parts of Platte, Stanton, Dodge, Cuming, Madison, Pierce, and Wayne Counties.

Drought Monitor from Thursday, May 11th, 2023.
Heavy rains over the past two weeks has lead to parts of central and western Nebraska seeing rainfall amounts in that area upwards of three to four times of what they would normally see through the first half of May.

Western Nebraska has seen rainfall that's upwards of 300%+ of normal for the last 14 days.
These rains have made a solid dent in the drought conditions for much of western Nebraska. In the latest drought monitor released on Thursday morning, the percentage of state under extreme drought fell from 48.12% to 16.49%, a huge improvement.

Drought Monitor from Thursday, May 18th, 2023.
This week's drought monitor showed a 31% reduction in extreme drought across the state.
Much of the state saw improvement in drought conditions, with some areas in central and east...
We did continue to see worsening of drought across parts of York, Hamilton, Lancaster, Saunders, Douglas, and Washington Counties. 70% of the state remains under severe, or worse, drought conditions, but this is the most improvement we’ve seen in drought conditions in the past year.

