State Patrol: No crimes in Bruning grain elevator death

By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRUNING, Neb. (KSNB) - State investigators won’t be asking for criminal charges in the death of a Bruning man in February.

The body of Jaimie Balluch, 43, was found February 15 inside one of the grain bins at the Bruning Feed and Grain Company. He was employed there.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson said investigators found no criminal activity associated with Balluch’s death. He said an autopsy revealed a high blood alcohol content and evidence of pre-existing heart problems.

There is however an investigation of the elevator pending by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA.) OSHA says the investigation began the day after Balluch’s body was found. They did not say what, if any, alleged violations they were investigating. By law, OSHA investigations can take up to six months to complete. A check of the case file Thursday did not show any new information.

