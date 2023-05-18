Three hospitalized after five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon

At least one person was taken to the hospital. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Traffic is moving but some lanes are affected.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say three people were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash in the central part of the Capitol City on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened a little after 3:45 p.m. at 27th and Capitol Parkway.

Capt. Duane Winkler tells 10/11 NOW that two drivers and a passenger were rushed to an area hospital by Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Winkler says their injuries are not life-threatening, and that all three are stable.

The cause of the crash has not been released. Others who were involved in the incident were checked out at the scene by paramedics and not transported.

The aftermath of a five-vehicle crash at 27th & Capitol Parkway on Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln (Shannon Booth (KOLN))

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed in north central Nebraska Tuesday...
Pilot killed in plane crash in north central Nebraska
A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Missing 65-year-old woman found safe

Latest News

The aftermath of a five-vehicle crash at 27th & Capitol Parkway on Wednesday afternoon in...
Multi-vehicle crash at 27th & Capitol Parkway on Wednesday
Wednesday, this year’s group got to share their hard work after spending a whole school year...
LPS students building low-income houses for nearly three decades
LPS students building low-income houses for nearly three decades
Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Lincoln Airport and Red Way extends flight schedules and adds extra flights