Three hospitalized after five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say three people were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash in the central part of the Capitol City on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened a little after 3:45 p.m. at 27th and Capitol Parkway.

Capt. Duane Winkler tells 10/11 NOW that two drivers and a passenger were rushed to an area hospital by Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Winkler says their injuries are not life-threatening, and that all three are stable.

The cause of the crash has not been released. Others who were involved in the incident were checked out at the scene by paramedics and not transported.

The aftermath of a five-vehicle crash at 27th & Capitol Parkway on Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln (Shannon Booth (KOLN))

