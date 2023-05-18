Three people hospitalized following five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon

At least one person was taken to the hospital. The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. Traffic is moving but some lanes are affected.
By Ryan Swanigan and Laura Halm
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people were hospitalized following a five-vehicle crash in the central part of the Capital City Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened a little after 3:45 p.m. at 27th and Capitol Parkway.

According to the Lincoln Police Department crash report, the driver of a Hyundai Accent was eastbound on Capitol Parkway, waiting to turn left northbound on S 27th Street when the flashing yellow traffic light turned solid yellow.

The driver told LPD that she started to turn but an oncoming car in the turn lane, waiting to go southbound on S 27th, was blocking her view of traffic.

According to the report, the driver of the Hyundai proceeded with the turn but was hit by a Ford F150 that was driving westbound.

The crash report notes that the truck went westbound before crossing over into oncoming traffic and hitting three other vehicles, from there the truck went into the eastbound lanes of traffic, spun around and then ran off the road.

Police noted in the crash report that the driver of the truck claimed he lost consciousness after the crash and the passenger in his truck was able to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai, driver of the truck and passenger in the truck were all taken to the hospital where they were last listed in stable condition.

According to the crash report, the driver of the truck and his passenger both have neck injuries.

The other drivers involved in the incident were checked out at the scene by paramedics and not transported.

The aftermath of a five-vehicle crash at 27th & Capitol Parkway on Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln (Shannon Booth (KOLN))

