Where there’s smoke...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wind patterns aloft are bringing in a round of smoke and haze to the region...

Wildfires in Canada are responsible for AIR QUALITY ALERTS for all of Nebraska...as sinking air behind a cold front brings smoky conditions to the surface. Reduced visibilities and those with health issues that include some breathing difficulties appear to be the biggest areas of concern. The ALERTS will continue through around midday on Friday...but may linger into parts of the weekend for some locations.

AIR QUALITY ALERT (KOLN)

The aforementioned front will also scatter about some shower-and-thunderstorm chances as it slides through the region. Widespread, significant rainfall is NOT expected at this time...and the severe weather threat is almost non-existent. With that being said...it is mid-May...so an isolated strong ‘storm or two cannot be completely discounted. The southern quarter of Nebraska and into northern Kansas have the best chance for precipitation with this front...with the rain chance in Lincoln only at 30% through mid-evening...and dropping after that...the Capital City just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to rain right now.

Skycast - 8pm Thursday (KOLN)

Skycast - 8pm Friday (KOLN)

Skycast - Saturday 8pm (KOLN)

High pressure building into the region Friday will bring us cool and breezy conditions during the day as skies become mostly sunny...with lighter winds and clear skies setting the stage for a VERY CHILLY Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s-to-mid 40s as we begin the weekend early Saturday...before warming into the 70s by Saturday afternoon. Sunny skies and light winds should make for a “Super Saturday” for any outdoor activities. Sunday will be a bit milder to start, leading to a warmer afternoon with highs back in the lower 80s for many.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Sunday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook keeps temperatures seasonably warm...and rain “chances” relatively small heading into next week. Longer-range models do indicate a more “unsettled” weather pattern for the region as we drive towards Memorial Day weekend late NEXT week...so stay tuned...

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

