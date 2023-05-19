Breezy and cooler Friday

Brad's Friday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and this means cooler temperatures on Friday. Areas of smoke will still be possible during the day Friday. Friday night into early Saturday morning will be clear and chilly with a light wind. Mainly sunny skies for the weekend with high temperatures on Saturday in the 70s and warming into the 80s on Sunday.

Air Quality Alert continues until Noon Friday. Smoke from Canada wildfires will continue to bring unhealthy air quality through Noon.

Until Noon Friday
Until Noon Friday(KOLN)

Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler Friday. Highs in the 60s to around 70 with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cooler and breezy Friday
Cooler and breezy Friday(KOLN)

Mainly clear and chilly Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chilly temperatures Friday night.
Chilly temperatures Friday night.(KOLN)

Mainly sunny and warmer on Saturday with high temperatures returning to the 70s.

Mainly sunny and seasonal on Saturday.
Mainly sunny and seasonal on Saturday.(KOLN)

Mainly sunny and warm for Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s.

Above average temperatures Sunday.
Above average temperatures Sunday.(KOLN)

Mainly dry conditions expected Friday through Tuesday. Above average temperatures Sunday through Thursday.

Dry conditions through Tuesday.
Dry conditions through Tuesday.(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD directs traffic at 27th & Capitol Parkway after a five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Three people hospitalized following five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
The scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at a rural York County intersection on Thursday...
Seven hospitalized after serious crash in York County involving McCool Junction Public Schools van
All of Nebraska is under an air quality alert through 12 PM Friday.
Air Quality Alerts in effect through Noon Friday
Lincoln Airport and Red Way
Lincoln Airport and Red Way extends flight schedules and adds extra flights
Nebraska lawmakers are once again considering ending the practice of home equity theft as part...
Nebraska lawmakers to take up “home equity theft” as part of tax credit package

Latest News

Brad's Friday First Look Forecast
AIR QUALITY ALERT
Where there’s smoke...
Thursday Evening Forecast Update
Cooler temperatures expected Thursday.
Thursday Forecast: Cold front brings scattered rain and storms