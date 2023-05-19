LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and this means cooler temperatures on Friday. Areas of smoke will still be possible during the day Friday. Friday night into early Saturday morning will be clear and chilly with a light wind. Mainly sunny skies for the weekend with high temperatures on Saturday in the 70s and warming into the 80s on Sunday.

Air Quality Alert continues until Noon Friday. Smoke from Canada wildfires will continue to bring unhealthy air quality through Noon.

Until Noon Friday (KOLN)

Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler Friday. Highs in the 60s to around 70 with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cooler and breezy Friday (KOLN)

Mainly clear and chilly Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chilly temperatures Friday night. (KOLN)

Mainly sunny and warmer on Saturday with high temperatures returning to the 70s.

Mainly sunny and seasonal on Saturday. (KOLN)

Mainly sunny and warm for Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s.

Above average temperatures Sunday. (KOLN)

Mainly dry conditions expected Friday through Tuesday. Above average temperatures Sunday through Thursday.

Dry conditions through Tuesday. (KOLN)

