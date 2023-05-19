Congressman Mike Flood to host Lincoln town hall

Mike Flood
Mike Flood(PHOTO: Mike Flood For Congress)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Congressman Mike Flood will be holding a town hall in Lincoln on May 30 to provide updates and attend a Q&A period.

At the town hall, Congressman Flood will give an update on the priorities that he has been working on for Lincoln and Nebraska’s First Congressional District.

The town hall will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School.

District staff will also be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests, and other needs constituents might encounter.

For questions about the town hall, you can contact Congressman Flood’s Lincoln Office at 402-438-1598.

