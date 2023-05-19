Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

A KNIGHT TO REMEMBER

6:30-8pm Fri.; $20 per couple

Looking for a unique twist on date night? Invite your special someone or a friend to fence the night away at a grown-up prom, which will definitely be ‘A kNight to Remember’. Join them for an introduction to fencing, games and magic in the air. No experience is necessary, it’s all in good fun. The only thing you need to bring is yourself and your sense of adventure. This event is at Gateway Mall, located at 6100 O Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/938523850703474.

SATURDAYS AT PRAIRIE PINES

9am-5pm Sat.; Free, Donations welcome

Are you wanting to get closer to nature? Head out to Prairie Pines. You can take a hike in the woods or across the prairie on one of their many grassed trails. You can explore the diverse 145-acres of wildlife habitat. Make sure to check out the Nature Ninja obstacle course for the kiddos. This event is at Prairie Pines Nature Preserve, located at 3100 N. 112th Street. For more information call (402) 525-7653 or visit https://prairiepines.org/events.html.

CARS ‘N’ STARS AND TACOS TOO

6-11pm Sat.: Free event, Items for purchase

Besides an incredible car show, you will have a chance to enjoy awesome Mexican food from local food truck vendors, find a bouncy house for the kids, participate in safe solar-viewing, win raffle prizes and observe amazing celestial objects during an evening star party. Cars ‘n’ Stars and Tacos Too is a fun event for the entire family. Mark your calendars now. This event is at Branched Oak Observatory, located at 14300 NW 98th Street in Raymond, NE. For more information visit www.facebook.com/branchedoakobservatory/events.

PRAIRIE TO PRAIRIE 2023: RUN-BIKE RUN

8:30am-2pm Sun.; $40 Individual, $50 Two-person Run-Bike team, Items for purchase

Prairie to Prairie is a non-timed/non-competitive race consisting of a 5K run at Pioneers Park Nature Center on the trails, a 15-mile bike ride from the Nature Center to Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center and then a 5K run on the Spring Creek Prairie trails. At the conclusion of the race, there will be a celebration onsite at Spring Creek Prairie with food vendors and drinks available for purchase. This Run-Bike-Run is a fundraiser for the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch. This event starts at Pioneers Park Nature Center, located at 3201 S Coddington. For more information call (402) 797-2301 or visit https://springgreek.audubon.org/events.

BARRED OWL MIXOLOGY CLASS

1-2:30pm Sun.; $70.06 (price doesn’t include fees)

Experience the art of cocktail making like never before with one of the highly-skilled mixologists, in an engaging hands-on environment. Collaborate with the staff to concoct some signature drinks while relishing in hors d’oeuvres. You will be guided through the techniques of cocktail making, before allowing you to showcase your own flair and skills. This event is at Barred Owl, located at 2101 Transformation Drive. For more information visit www facebook.com/barredowllnk/events.

