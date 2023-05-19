Inmate death at Reception and Treatment Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Department of Correctional Services announced a Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) inmate has died.

In a press release, NDCS said 67-year-old Michael Gunther died Thursday evening at RTC where he was incarcerated.

Gunther began serving his life sentence on April 15, 2005, on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony out of Sarpy County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

NDCS said Gunther was being treated for a medical condition.

According to NDCS, whenever an inmate dies in their custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

