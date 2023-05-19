At least one transportaed after multi-vehicle crash at 48th and Vine

A crash that appeared to involve three vehicles caused rush-hour traffic to be diverted Friday afternoon.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash that appeared to involve three vehicles caused rush-hour traffic to be diverted Friday afternoon. Vine Street’s eastbound lanes were closed for much of the 5pm hour at 48th Street.

At least one person was seen being transported from the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lillie Bowman
Norris High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
The scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at a rural York County intersection on Thursday...
Seven hospitalized after serious crash in York County involving McCool Junction Public Schools van
LPD directs traffic at 27th & Capitol Parkway after a five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Three people hospitalized following five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
LPD said no citations are issued after a child was hit by an off-duty LSO employee in their...
LPD: No citations issued after 9-year-old hit by off-duty sheriff’s office employee
All of Nebraska is under an air quality alert through 12 PM Friday.
Air Quality Alerts in effect through Noon Friday

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Warming up this weekend
At least two cars involved in crash
Reactions to LB 574 passing
Multiple vehicles involved in crash at 48th and Vine Friday afternoon