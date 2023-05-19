At least one transportaed after multi-vehicle crash at 48th and Vine
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash that appeared to involve three vehicles caused rush-hour traffic to be diverted Friday afternoon. Vine Street’s eastbound lanes were closed for much of the 5pm hour at 48th Street.
At least one person was seen being transported from the scene.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
