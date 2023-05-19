Malcolm wins first state title in program history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Malcolm Clippers dominated their way through the 2023 regular season and cap it off with their first ever State Championship in program history. Malcolm defeats Omaha Roncalli in the Class C State Title game 3-1 on Friday.

⚾️STATE CHAMPS!!!⚾️



Malcolm wins the Class C State Baseball Championship with a 3-1 win over Omaha Roncalli. First baseball title in school history. @MalcolmClippers @MalcolmBaseball @1011_News pic.twitter.com/x5CdfGjkzG — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 19, 2023

The Clippers were led by Maddox Meyer on the mound who tossed a complete game giving up just two hits, one run and striking out 10.

Malcolm took a 1-0 lead at the end of the first and it stayed that way until the third. Malcolm rattled off three straight hits from Meyer, Hayden Frank and Mason Wisnieski. Wisnieski’s hit was a two RBI single up the middle to give Malcolm a commanding 3-0 lead. He would finish the day 1-2 at the plate with two RBI’s.

Roncalli answered back in the fourth picking up one run to cut the Clippers lead to two.

What a battle. @maddox_meyer throws a complete game, striking out ten as Malcolm goes unbeaten through the tournament to finish off a 25-3 season and win its first ever high school baseball state championship. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/Eb2zloSauf — Malcolm Baseball (@MalcolmBaseball) May 19, 2023

Meyer shut the Crimson Pride down the rest of the way. Striking out two of the last three batters in the seventh to secure Malcom’s first ever state title. The Clippers finished the 2023 season 25-3.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.