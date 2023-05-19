Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to hold annual Free Fishing and Park Entry Day

The Saturday before Memorial Day is Free Fishing and Park Entry Day for all Nebraska state parks.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For one day only the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is holding their annual Free Fishing and Park Entry Day.

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day is held annually on the Saturday before Memorial Day weekend. This means anyone can explore the outdoors at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area, or state historical park. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging, and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.

The hope is that people will find an activity they like and keep at it throughout the summer and the rest of the year.

“We want them to try it out and then hopefully get hooked on fishing,” Daryl Bauer with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. “It’s a great activity for families to do, anyone can do it together as a family, so that’s what this weekend is all about.”

There are several nearby state recreation areas to check out tomorrow including Conestoga, Pawnee, and Branched Oak lakes.

