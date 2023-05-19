New Lincoln CenterPointe facility welcomes patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday marked a new beginning for CenterPointe, a facility that specializes in helping individuals with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Earlier this month, CenterPointe began welcoming in patients at their new location on the corner of South 11th Street and Saratoga Avenue. This location focuses on mental health, substance abuse and even primary care.

The building, which used to be a dormitory for nurses at St. Elizabeth, was bought for the CenterPointe facility in 2019. From there, it was completely gutted, a whole new addition to the front was built and new amenities were added like a garden, housing for low-income and homeless people and even an on-site pharmacy.

After the business grew too big for the last location, the goal for this one is for everybody to be integrated and work together.

“We have primary care practitioners working right along psychiatric practitioners who are working right along side therapists and counselors. All of them are collaborating together to ensure that the individuals we serve get the best care they can get,” Tami Lewis-Ahrendt, chief operating officer at CenterPointe said.

The total cost of the project was more than $27 million, and was given to the facility by generous donors that you can see listed all over the building. CenterPointe also has a location in Omaha called Campus for Hope. Across all 40 programs between Lincoln and Omaha, the company served more than 4,400 people last year with 57 percent of those people making less than $1,000 a year.

