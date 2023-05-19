Omaha Police: 15-year-old boy shot in the head by vehicle owner after group found breaking into cars

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an early Friday shooting that sent a boy to the hospital.

Officers were called out to the scene at South 40th Street near Vinton Street just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police arrived and found the victim, a 15-year-old boy, and he was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition. Police at the scene told 6 News the boy was shot in the head.

Omaha Police say that during the investigation they found that several people, including the 15-year-old boy, were breaking into vehicles. A vehicle owner confronted the group and allegedly shot the boy.

The vehicle owner who allegedly shot at the group has not been located.

Anyone in the area that found they have new damage to their vehicle, or has cameras in the area is asked to contact the Omaha Police Felony Assault Unit at 402-444-4600.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

